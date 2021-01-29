UrduPoint.com
South Africa Is Out At 245 In 2nd Inning Of The First Test Against Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:05 PM

South Africa is out at 245 in 2nd inning of the first Test against Pakistan

The visitors have given 88 runs target to the host to win the first Test match being played at Karachi National Stadium.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2021) South Africa is out at 245 runs in the 2nd inning of the first Test match.

The visitors set the target of 88 runs for Pakistan to win the first Test match.

Numan Ali took five wickets in the second innings and led Pakistan to a strong position.

Previously, in the last session, Yasir Shah bagged two wickets to bring Pakistan back in the game again as South Africa made 187-4 on the third Day, with a lead of 29 runs.

Yasir bagged Rassie van der Dussen and Faf Du Plessis in quick successions as Pakistan took off after a frustrating first two sessions with taking just a wicket.

Aiden Markram (74) and Rassie van der Dussen (64) scored 127 runs together for the second to put a solid reply from the visitors.

Markram was picked up by debutant Nauman Ali with Abid Ali taking a second good catch at silly point.

Openers Aiden Markram and Elgar played slow and steady, and scored 37-0 at Lunch against Pakistan. Both scored 48 runs together before Elgar walked back. He was taken by Yasir Shah. Elgar scored 29 off 45 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imran Butt (Debut), Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, M Rizwan, Nauman Ali (Debut), Yasir Shah, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Faf Du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton De Kock, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi NGini

