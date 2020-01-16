UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Land Twin Blow In Third Test V England

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

South Africa land twin blow in third Test v England

South Africa grasped the initiative by dismissing both England opening batsmen between lunch and tea on the first day of the third Test at St George's Park on Thursday

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :South Africa grasped the initiative by dismissing both England opening batsmen between lunch and tea on the first day of the third Test at St George's Park on Thursday.

England were 117 for two at tea after captain Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat on a placid pitch on a hot, sunny day.

Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley gave England a solid start, reaching lunch at 61 for no wicket.

But South Africa came back strongly, dismissing both opening batsmen in similar circumstances and keeping a tight rein on the scoring rate after lunch.

Kagiso Rabada had Sibley caught at backward square leg for 36 and Anrich Nortje had Crawley caught in the same position for 44.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj conceded only 22 runs in 19 unbroken overs from the northern end of the ground, enabling South African captain Faf du Plessis to rotate his four fast bowlers from the southern end.

With the four-match series tied at 1-1, batting first appeared to be a considerable advantage on a pitch which had a fair covering of grass but which offered no help to the bowlers.

It was the sixth successive Test toss lost by Du Plessis.

South Africa picked new cap Dane Paterson as a specialist fast bowler in place of all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius.

"He's a skiddy bowler who hits the top of the stumps," said Du Plessis, who surprisingly decided that Paterson would share the new ball with Philander, with the quicker Rabada and Nortje having to wait for their turn.

England brought back fast bowler Mark Wood in place of the injured James Anderson. Wood has not played since the World Cup final in July because of a knee injury but has been working on his fitness since the beginning of the tour.

Wood has not played in a red-ball match since a Test series in the West Indies last February.

str/cw

Related Topics

Africa Injured World George Same Paterson Anderson South Africa Keshav Maharaj February July National University From Share Top

Recent Stories

DoE, IRENA enhance cooperation in energy efficienc ..

54 seconds ago

Who is newly appointed DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar?

18 minutes ago

Prime Minister bans Vawda's participation in talk ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister for all possible steps to curb hoar ..

1 minute ago

PM Khan takes notice of Vawda’s action of showin ..

34 minutes ago

Putin's new prime minister promises 'real changes' ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.