South Africa lead England by 101 runs

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Vernon Philander led a relentless bowling performance as South Africa took a first innings lead of 103 runs on the second day of the first Test against England at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Philander took four for 16 in 14.2 overs as England were bowled out for 181.

Earlier England needed just 11 balls to take South Africa's final wicket .

South Africa were bowled out for 284, adding seven runs to their overnight total of 277 for nine.

Philander scored all the runs before he was caught behind off Stuart Broad for 35.

Both Broad and Sam Curran finished with figures of four for 58.