South Africa Limit West Indies To 143-8 After De Kock Refuses To Take Knee

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

South Africa limit West Indies to 143-8 after De Kock refuses to take knee

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :South Africa restricted holders West Indies to 143 for eight in a game over-shadowed by South African star Quinton de Kock's refusal to take the knee prior to Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match.

Cricket South Africa ordered its players to perform the gesture in Dubai and lend their support to the anti-racism movement but De Kock pulled out.

Temba Bavuma's team took the knee after their decision to field first in a crucial Super 12 match of the competition with both teams needing a win after their opening losses.

Opener Evin Lewis smashed 56 to set the West Indies up for a big total but fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius took three wickets as South Africa pulled things back in the final five overs.

Skipper Kieron Pollard hit a useful 20-ball 26 before falling to Pretorius who was on a hat-trick only for Dwayne Bravo to hit a boundary.

The West Indies openers overcame a sedate start to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Lewis smashed boundaries off pace bowler Kagiso Rabada and spinner Aiden Markram who opened the bowling for the Proteas.

The left-handed Lewis reached his 10th T20 fifty with a six before getting out to Keshav Maharaj.

Maharaj struck again with his left-arm spin to send back Nicholas Pooran for 12 and Rabada ended Lendl Simmons' struggle after the opener scored 16 off 35 balls.

West Indies dropped Chris Gayle from three to four in the batting order but the change in position barely helped as the big-hitter fell for 12.

Anrich Nortje bowled power-hitter Andre Russell for five and returned economical figures of 1-14 from his four overs of pace.

West Indies desperately need to win after they lost the first game to England. They were bowled out for 55 before losing by six wickets.

The focus though remained on De Kock's decision to sit out with South Africa, who lost their tournament opener to Australia, needing a win to stay in the race for the semi finals.

The South African board later said they "await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps."

