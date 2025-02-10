Open Menu

South Africa Lose First Wicket At 37 Runs Against New Zealand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2025 | 11:30 AM

South Africa lose first wicket at 37 runs against New Zealand

Second match of Tri-nation series is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) South Africa lost their first wicket at 37 runs against New Zealand in the second match of the Tri-Nation series.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma faced 23 balls and scored 20 runs before returning to the pavilion.

A partnership of 50 runs for the second wicket has been established between debutants Matthew Bretske and Jason Smith.

In the match being played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl. Devon Conway replaced Rachin Ravindra in the Kiwi team, while South Africa handed out ODI caps to 4 players.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra had been injured in the previous ODI against Pakistan when he was struck on the forehead by a ball, which is why he was not included in the second match.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said that had they won the toss, they would have preferred to bowl first.

The team included mostly new players who are eager to perform well.

Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner stated that they would try to take early wickets, and the pitch looks like it will support more than 300 runs.

It may be mentioned here that this is the first ODI being played in Pakistan since 2008.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Matt Henry, Ben Sears and Will O'Rourke.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Bretske, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Vian Mulder, Mahlehli Pungwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Ethan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Lahore Injured Young Conway Mitchell South Africa Mitchell Santner Tabraiz Shamsi Turkish Lira May New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Aut ..

Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss Health Authority policy Thursday

4 minutes ago
 South Africa lose first wicket at 37 runs against ..

South Africa lose first wicket at 37 runs against New Zealand

4 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal F ..

World Governments Summit 2025: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum kicks off

4 minutes ago
 China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000

China's smart robotics companies surpass 450,000

49 minutes ago
 Japan logs record $193 billion current account sur ..

Japan logs record $193 billion current account surplus in 2024

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2025

2 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Awar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours Shams Arabic Content Award winners

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Champ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race at Al ..

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns ..

Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid crowns winners of Mohammed Bin Rashi ..

12 hours ago
 AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses o ..

AMAN Dialogue 2025 Kicks Off in Karachi, Focuses on Maritime Security and Blue E ..

12 hours ago
 China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid p ..

China deepens market-oriented reform for on-grid price of new energy power gener ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports