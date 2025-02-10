South Africa Lose First Wicket At 37 Runs Against New Zealand
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Second match of Tri-nation series is being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) South Africa lost their first wicket at 37 runs against New Zealand in the second match of the Tri-Nation series.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma faced 23 balls and scored 20 runs before returning to the pavilion.
A partnership of 50 runs for the second wicket has been established between debutants Matthew Bretske and Jason Smith.
In the match being played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl. Devon Conway replaced Rachin Ravindra in the Kiwi team, while South Africa handed out ODI caps to 4 players.
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra had been injured in the previous ODI against Pakistan when he was struck on the forehead by a ball, which is why he was not included in the second match.
South African captain Temba Bavuma said that had they won the toss, they would have preferred to bowl first.
The team included mostly new players who are eager to perform well.
Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner stated that they would try to take early wickets, and the pitch looks like it will support more than 300 runs.
It may be mentioned here that this is the first ODI being played in Pakistan since 2008.
Playing XIs:
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Matt Henry, Ben Sears and Will O'Rourke.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Bretske, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Vian Mulder, Mahlehli Pungwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Ethan Bosch, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, and Tabraiz Shamsi.
