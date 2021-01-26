UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Loses 3rd Wicket To Pakistan At 108 Runs In First Test Match

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:03 PM

South Africa loses 3rd wicket to Pakistan at 108 runs in first Test match

Pakistan’s bowling attack is giving a tough time to Proteas in the first Test match being played at Cricket National Stadium.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2021) South Africa lost its third wicket to Pakistan at 108 in the first Test match at Karachi Stadium.

Yasir Shah, leg-spinner, took the wicket of Paf du Plessis as the match started after the lunch break.

Pakistan position got strong against the visiting Proteas as three wickets fell down at 108 runs. This home series is the best opportunity for Pakistan to make good position in the Test ranking after losing New Zealand series.

Quinton de Kock is on the strike after Paf du Plessis.

The commentators said that every run was very important as Proteas were maintaining their run rate as it started from the beginning.

More Stories From Sports

