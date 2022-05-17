UrduPoint.com

South Africa Name Uncapped Batsman, Recall Nortje For India Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 17, 2022 | 01:30 PM

South Africa name uncapped batsman, recall Nortje for India series

Uncapped batsman Tristan Stubbs was on Tuesday named in a 16-man South African squad for a series of five Twenty20 internationals in India next month

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Uncapped batsman Tristan Stubbs was on Tuesday named in a 16-man South African squad for a series of five Twenty20 internationals in India next month.

The 21-year-old starred in a domestic T20 competition in February when he hit 23 sixes for the Gqeberha-based Warriors in scoring 293 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 183.12.

The hard-hitting right-handed batsman joined the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League as a replacement for Tymal Mills earlier this month but failed to score on his debut against Chennai Super Kings last Thursday.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje is set to make his first international appearance since the T20 World Cup last November.

Nortje was sidelined by a hip injury but has returned to action in recent weeks with the Delhi Capitals team in the IPL.

Other IPL players returning to the South African team are Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

None of the IPL players were available for South Africa's Test series against Bangladesh last month.

Selection convener Victor Mpitsang said, "This is the Proteas like we have not seen them in a long time.

"The injection of the IPL players means that we will have a team that is ready to fire on all cylinders immediately and has vast experience of the conditions that we will be playing in." South African squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Fixtures: June 9, Delhi June 12, Cuttack June 14, VisakhapatnamJune 17, RajkotJune 19, Bengaluru

Related Topics

India Delhi Mumbai Fire T20 World Bangladesh Indian Premier League Cuttack Chennai David Van South Africa Keshav Maharaj Tabraiz Shamsi February June November All

Recent Stories

Imran culprit behind economic catastrophe, inflati ..

Imran culprit behind economic catastrophe, inflation: Marriyum

1 second ago
 DI Khan police recover 2136gm heroin from woman

DI Khan police recover 2136gm heroin from woman

5 minutes ago
 Mobile import surge 7% in 10 months

Mobile import surge 7% in 10 months

5 minutes ago
 One electrocuted in Jampur

One electrocuted in Jampur

5 minutes ago
 President summons Senate session on May 23

President summons Senate session on May 23

5 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs cabinet meeting

PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs cabinet meeting

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.