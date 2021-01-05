South Africa need 67 to win against Sri Lanka

Johannesburg, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 in their second innings on the third day of the second and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Brief scores Sri Lanka 157 and 211 (D. Karunaratne 103, L. Thirimanne 31, N. Dickwella 36; L Ngidi 4-44, L. Sipamla 3-40) South Africa 302 Match situation: South Africa need 67 runs to winToss: Sri Lanka