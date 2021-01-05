UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Need 67 To Win Against Sri Lanka

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

South Africa need 67 to win against Sri Lanka

Johannesburg, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211 in their second innings on the third day of the second and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Brief scores Sri Lanka 157 and 211 (D. Karunaratne 103, L. Thirimanne 31, N. Dickwella 36; L Ngidi 4-44, L. Sipamla 3-40) South Africa 302 Match situation: South Africa need 67 runs to winToss: Sri Lanka

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Johannesburg South Africa

Recent Stories

EGA’s new Al Taweelah alumina refinery delivers ..

5 minutes ago

3 killed, 17 wounded in bus-truck crash in souther ..

28 seconds ago

UN holds first meeting with Libya political Dialog ..

29 seconds ago

Noshahra police recover 80 liters liquor

31 seconds ago

City receives rain; skies to remain overcast

32 seconds ago

China construction giant CCECC shares construction ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.