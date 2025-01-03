South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides are quite excited to take on each other in decisive match today at Cape Town ground

CAPE TOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2025) South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the second Test match on Friday (today).

After winning the toss, Temba Bavuma: "It's hot and we expect the wicket to break up. We've had time to wrap around what we've achieved, the preparations for this Test have been the priority, a chance to finish off with a good note."

On other hand, Shan Masood was quoted as saying, “A bit less grass than usual, but we would have had a bowl. Both teams got what they wanted to do. We hope we learn from [Centurion], you can use the word ruthless, but a lot went right,”.

Pakistan has made only one change in its squad by replacing Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza. Naseem Shah had an issue of stiff back due to which was rested in the second Test match.

The match will start at 1:30pm Pakistan Standard Time at Cape Town ground.

It may be mentioned here that in the first Test match played in Centurion, the host team won the toss and decided to bowl first. In response, the Pakistan team managed to score only 211 runs. South Africa then scored 301 runs, and gained a 90-run lead.

In Pakistan's second innings, they could only manage 237 runs, after which, on the fourth day of the game, the host team won the match by 2 wickets.