South Africa Opt To Bowl Against Bangladesh T20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:10 PM

South Africa opt to bowl against Bangladesh T20 World Cup

Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the Super 12 clash of the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.

The Proteas will play the same team that beat Sri Lanka in the previous match to boost their chances of moving into the semi-finals from Group 1 led by unbeaten England.

"Good for our confidence. It is good that batting got us home," Bavuma said on his team's successful but tense chase against Sri Lanka.

"Looking at the wicket, we hope that it assists our bowlers. We would want to improve our fielding." Bangladesh have made two changes with Shamim Hossain and Nasum Ahmed coming in for Mustafizur Rahman, who has been rested, and Shakib Al Hasan, who was ruled out with hamstring injury.

Captain Mahmudullah Riyad said the team will play for pride after being effectively knocked out of the race for the semi-finals with three losses from three games.

"Still need to play for our pride and get wins under our belt," said Mahmudullah.

"The three games we have played, we were close to winning in two of those games. We would like to play some good cricket." Teams South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful islam, Taskin Ahmed Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

