South Africa Opt To Bowl First Against Pakistan In 2nd ODI

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 19, 2024 | 05:25 PM

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

Both sides are quite determined in today’s crucial match at Cape Town ground

CAPE TOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2024) South Africa on Thursday won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the second One Day International (ODI) match at Cape Town ground.

Both sides are quite determined to win the match as today’s victory is crucial in three-match ODI series.

Pakistan holds a 1-0 lead in the series.

For the second ODI, South Africa made four changes to their team while Pakistan kept the winning combination and made no changes.

The Green Shirts beat South Africa by three wickets in the first ODI, with major contributions from Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha in the team's victory.

