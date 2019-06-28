UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Peg Back Sri Lanka In World Cup Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 days ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:02 PM

South Africa peg back Sri Lanka in World Cup clash

South Africa seamer Dwaine Pretorius struck twice to slow Sri Lanka's charge in their World Cup match at Chester-le-Street on Friday

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :South Africa seamer Dwaine Pretorius struck twice to slow Sri Lanka's charge in their World Cup match at Chester-le-Street on Friday.

A win for Sri Lanka, who shocked England last week, would lift them level with the fourth-placed hosts on eight points, with the top four sides progressing to the semi-finals.

Faf du Plessis's South Africa can no longer qualify from the 10-team group phase.

Sri Lanka, put in to bat, had a disastrous start to their innings when captain Dimuth Karunaratne was caught at slip by Du Plessis off the first ball of the match, delivered by paceman Kagiso Rabada.

Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando batted positively to take the score to 67 for one in the 10th over before Fernando (30) mistimed a shot, sending the ball steepling into the air before it was taken by Du Plessis.

Perera was next to go, chopping a Pretorius delivery onto his stumps as Sri Lanka slipped to 72-3 in the 12th over.

Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews had taken the score to 92-3 by the end of the 20th over as they looked to re-build the innings.

South Africa made two changes, bringing in Pretorius and JP Duminy for Lungi Ngidi and David Miller.

Sri Lanka brought in seamer Suranga Lakmal for Nuwan Pradeep.

Related Topics

Africa World Sri Lanka David South Africa JP Duminy Avishka Fernando From Top

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

31 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

46 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

46 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

46 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.