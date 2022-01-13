UrduPoint.com

South Africa Set 212 To Win Test And Series With India

Muhammad Rameez Published January 13, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Rishabh Pant hit 100 not out as India were bowled out for 198 in their second innings on the third day of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Thursday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Rishabh Pant hit 100 not out as India were bowled out for 198 in their second innings on the third day of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Thursday.

South Africa require 212 to win the match and the series.

Should India emerge victorious it will be the first time they win a Test series in South Africa.

Brief scores:India 223 and 198 (R. Pant 100 not out; K. Rabada 3-53, M. Jansen 4-36, L. Ngidi 3-21).

South Africa 210.

