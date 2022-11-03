UrduPoint.com

South Africa Set 73 To Win In Five Overs Against Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez Published November 03, 2022 | 05:01 PM

South Africa set 73 to win in five overs against Pakistan

Sydney, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :South Africa need to score another 73 runs in five overs to beat Pakistan after rain stopped play in their crucial Twenty20 World Cup clash at the Sydney cricket Ground on Thursday.

After Pakistan scored 185-9 in their innings, South Africa were 69-4 at the end of the ninth over when rain forced the players from the field.

When play resumed, South Africa's new target was 142 in 14 overs.

Pakistan need to win the match to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals, while South Africa are guaranteed a place in the final four if they win.

