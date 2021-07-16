South Africa square Ireland ODI series

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 40 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:06 PM

South Africa overpowered Ireland by 70 runs in the third one-day international at Malahide on Friday to end the series all level at 1-1

Ireland were eyeing their first ODI campaign success against a top eight nation after a 43-run win on Tuesday put them 1-0 up following a washed out opener.

But Janneman Malan's career-best 177 not out and a hundred from Quinton de Kock took the Proteas to an imposing total of 346-4 on Friday.

That left Ireland needing to surpass their previous highest successful chase, of 329 against England last year, for victory.

It was a task that proved beyond them, despite Simi Singh's 100 not out in a total of 276.

South Africa's Andile Phelukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets apiece.

