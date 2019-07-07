South Africa stun Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt

Cairo, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Thembinkosi Lorch scored on 85 minutes to give South Africa a stunning 1-0 victory over Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt after a pulsating last-16 clash in Cairo Saturday.

After three woeful group performances, South Africa were rank outsiders against the record seven-time African champions.

A seesaw struggle was settled when a swift counterattack allowed Lebo Mothiba to send Lorch through and score.

South Africa will face arch-rivals Nigeria, who eliminated holders Cameroon earlier Saturday, in the quarter-finals.