South Africa Thrash England By An Innings And 12 Runs In 1st Test

Muhammad Rameez Published August 19, 2022 | 08:55 PM

South Africa thrash England by an innings and 12 runs in 1st Test

South Africa hammered England by an innings and 12 runs to win the first Test at Lord's on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :South Africa hammered England by an innings and 12 runs to win the first Test at Lord's on Friday.

The victory, achieved with more than two days to spare, saw the Proteas take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series and was England's first loss under the red-ball leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum after four successive wins.

England were bowled out for just 149 in their second innings after South Africa made 326 in reply to the hosts' first-innings 165 during a match where most of the first day was lost to rain.

No England batsman made more than 35 on Friday, with South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje taking three wickets for no runs in 10 balls after lunch following spinner Keshav Maharaj's double strike.

Brief scores England 1st innings: 165 (O Pope 73; K Rabada 5-52, A Nortje 3-63) South Africa 1st innings: 326 (S Erwee 73; S Broad 3-71, B Stokes 3-71) England 2nd innings: 149 (A Nortje 3-47) result: South Africa won by an innings and 12 runsSeries: South Africa lead three-match series 1-0

