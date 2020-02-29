South Africa tie a do-or-die matter for us, says Nida Dar

Terming team's third match in the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup against South Africa a do-or-die matter for them, Pakistan woman cricket all rounder Nida Dar has said that the team was highly motivated to give their hundred percent and beat South Africa through positive cricket

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Terming team's third match in the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup against South Africa a do-or-die matter for them, Pakistan woman cricket all rounder Nida Dar has said that the team was highly motivated to give their hundred percent and beat South Africa through positive cricket.

Talking to APP from Sydney after team's practice session at the Sydney show ground on Saturday, she said Pakistan team enjoyed good record against South Africa and expressed the hope that all players would take responsibility and give their best in Sunday's match.

Pakistan are due to play their 3rd match against South Africa in the ICC Women's T20 WC 20 and their campaign for a semifinal spot hinges on the outcome of the match against South Africa. Victory against South Africa would leave the group B wide open for the team to qualify for the semifinals spot while a defeat would mean curtains for the Pakistan side as South Africa sit atop the Group B with 4 points from two matches above Australia, who have gained 4 points from 3 matches. Pakistan and West Indies have 2 points each from their two matches so far.

About her below par performance against England the other day, she said, "Everyday is not Sunday and cricketers are humans not robots and they may have a poor day".

Being most experienced cricketer in the side, Nida Dar said she understands her responsibility in both the departments and would do well against South Africa in batting and bowling.

"I have shared my Women Big Bash League (WBBL) experience with the team mates, adding that the pitches had changed a lot over the past few weeks and the bounce is low and on the slower side due to persistent rains recently," Nida responded.

The most experienced all rounder with 100 international T20 caps for Pakistan, Ms Dar said she learned a lot under different coaches in the WBBL and the experience would benefit the team during WCWC 2020.

About the pitch conditions, she said the pitch would be on the slower side with help for both batters and bowlers, adding that fast outfield would definitely help in big scores.

On Javeria's captaincy in the aftermath of Bismarck Masood's thumb fracture, Ms Dar said Javeria was an experienced hand and has good experience as Captain in the domestic cricket, adding that all players would rally round her tomorrow and beat the odds to win.