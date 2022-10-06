South Africa to host England during new T20 franchise event

South Africa will host England in a rearranged three-match one-day international series during January and February that clashes with a new Twenty20 franchise tournament

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :South Africa will host England in a rearranged three-match one-day international series during January and February that clashes with a new Twenty20 franchise tournament.

The internationals are set for January 27 and 29 in Bloemfontein and February 1 in Kimberley while the six-team SA20 tournament runs from January 10 to an unannounced date in February.

To avoid a tug-of-war over players, the matches against England may be staged between the group and knockout stages of the SA20.

The ODIs are important to South Africa as they chase points to earn automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.

South Africa were due to play three ODIs in Australia during January, but cancelled the tour to launch the SA20.

England should have played the ODI series in South Africa two years ago, but a Covid-19 outbreak in the hosts' camp led to it being postponed.

After England, the Proteas will face the West Indies in all three formats between February 28 and March 28, then the Netherlands in two ODIs.

Fixtures South Africa v England One day internationals - Jan 27, 29, both Bloemfontein; Feb 1, Kimberley South Africa v West Indies Tests - Feb 28-Mar 4, Centurion; Mar 8-12, Johannesburg ODIs - Mar 16, 18, both East London; Mar 21, Potchefstroom Twenty20s - Mar 25, 26, both Centurion; Mar 28, Johannesburg South Africa v NetherlandsODIs - Mar 31, Benoni; Apr 2, Johannesburg