South Africa To Host Inaugural Hockey Men's Nations Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :International Hockey Federation (FIH) has named South Africa as the host country for the inaugural FIH Hockey Men's Nations Cup to take place at the North-West University of Potchefstroom from November 28 to December 4.

The aim of this new yearly event was to offer a top-level competition to the best-ranked teams not participating in the FIH Hockey Pro League and give the winning team the option to be promoted to the FIH Hockey Pro League the next season, precisely, said a news release.

Therefore, the FIH Hockey Nations Cup marks the start of the promotion-relegation principle for the FIH Hockey Pro League, with the winning team of the first FIH Hockey Nations Cup having the chance to be promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League (provided they meet the necessary requirements for it).

The following eight teams - which include some of the powerhouses of world hockey would participate in the very first edition, having qualified based on their position in the FIH World Rankings of May 2021: South Africa, France, Canada, Japan, Korea, Ireland, Pakistan and Malaysia.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said, "Everyone could see how successful the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup – the first FIH World Cup to be staged on African soil – was, and we're delighted to go back to Potchefstroom soon! With the Nations Cup, not only a true hockey festival awaits all hockey fans, but there's a lot a stake for the teams, including a place within the FIH Hockey Pro League."Shaune Baaitjies, Acting CEO of SA Hockey, "South Africa showed our capacity as a world class host with the hosting of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom earlier this year. The North West University facilities were outstanding and received wonderful reviews from all involved. We are delighted that the FIH has chosen to host the FIH Hockey Nations Cup in Potchefstroom."The inaugural FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup would be held in Valencia, Spain, from December 11 to 17 this year.

