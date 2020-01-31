UrduPoint.com
South Africa To Play Matches In Pakistan: Reports

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:50 AM

South Africa to play matches in Pakistan: Reports

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The South African cricket team was planning to play matches on the grounds of Pakistan and for this, the team would arrive here in last week of March, private channels reported on Thursday night.

According to details, the international cricketing had set footprints in Pakistan due to better security environment.

After Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi cricketers, the team of South Africa was preparing to land into this region for playing test matches with Pakistani outclass players.

