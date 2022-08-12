UrduPoint.com

South Africa Tour Match Score Summary

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 12, 2022 | 08:30 PM

South Africa tour match score summary

Score summary from the tour match between England Lions and South Africa on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Score summary from the tour match between England Lions and South Africa on Friday: At Canterbury (fourth day of four): South Africans 433 (K Zondo 86, R van der Dussen 75, K Verreynne 62, M Jansen 54 no; C Overton 5-74) and 183 (A Markram 88 no; S Conners 4-25, O Robinson 3-29) v England Lions 672 (B Duckett 145, H Brook 140, D Lawrence 97, S Billings 92; A Markram 6-91) result: England Lions won by an innings and 56 runs Note: Not first-class

