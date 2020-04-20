UrduPoint.com
South Africa Tour Of Sri Lanka Off Until 'normality Returns'

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:19 PM

South Africa's tour of Sri Lanka set for June was officially called off Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic with no new date set for the three one-day internationals and three T20 clashes

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :South Africa's tour of Sri Lanka set for June was officially called off Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic with no new date set for the three one-day internationals and three T20 clashes.

Sri Lanka Cricket said it had decided with Cricket South Africa that the tour should be indefinitely postponed.

Sri Lanka has now not played a game since losing two T20s against West Indies in early March. England pulled out of a tour to the island just before the opening match.

The governing body said South Africa will visit "once normality returns and also when the international cricket calendars of both nations open up for a rescheduling".

Much of Sri Lanka is under a pandemic shutdown and the country has recorded seven deaths from 295 cases of COVID-19.

South Africa were last in Sri Lanka in 2018 when they lost a two-match Test series 2-0 and a one-off T20, but won 3-2 in the one-day internationals.

Sri Lanka won a two Test series but lost the ODIs 5-0 and T20 series 3-0 when they went to South Africa in February last year.

