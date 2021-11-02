South Africa v Bangladesh T20 World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between South Africa and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday: Bangladesh Mohammad Naim c Hendricks b Rabada 9 Liton Das lbw b Shamsi 24 Soumya Sarkar lbw b Rabada 0 Mushfiqur Rahim c Hendricks b Rabada 0 Mahmudullah Riyad c Markram b Nortje 3 Afif Hossain b Pretorius 0 Shamim Hossain c Maharaj b Shamsi 11 Mahedi Hasan c and b Nortje 27 Taskin Ahmed run out (Bavuma) 3 Nasum Ahmed hit wicket b Nortje 0 Shoriful islam not out 0 Extras (lb1, nb2, w4) 7 Total (all out, 8.2 overs) 84 Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Naim), 2-22 (Soumya), 3-24 (Mushfiqur), 4-34 (Mahmudullah), 5-34 (Afif), 6-45 (Liton), 7-64 (Shamim), 8-77 (Taskin), 9-84 (Mahedi), 10-84 (Nasum) Bowling: Maharaj 4-0-23-0, Rabada 4-0-20-3 (nb2, w3), Nortje 3.

2-0-8-3 (w1), Pretorius 3-0-11-1, Shamsi 4-0-21-2 South Africa (target 85) Q.

de Kock b Mahedi 16 R. Hendricks lbw b Taskin 4 R. van der Dussen c Shoriful b Nasum 22 A. Markram c Naim b Taskin 0 T. Bavuma not out 31 D. Miller not out 5 Extras (b4, lb1, w3) 8 Total (4 wickets, 13.3 overs) 86 Did not bat: D.

Pretorius, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj, A. Nortje, T. Shamsi Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Hendrick), 2-28 (de Kock), 3-33 (Markram), 4-80 (van der Dussen) Bowling: Taskin 4-0-18-2 (w1), Shoriful 4-0-15-0 (w1), Mahedi 2.3-0-19-1, Nasum 2-0-22-1 (w1), Soumya 1-0-7-0 Toss: South Africa result: South Africa won by six wickets Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv Umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).