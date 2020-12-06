South Africa v England cricket match abandoned after new Covid-19 scare: Cricket South Africa

Paarl, South Africa, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The re-scheduled first one-day cricket international between South Africa and England was abandoned on Sunday after a new Covid-19 scare.

Cricket South Africa said the England players and management underwent an additional round of tests on Saturday evening after two members of staff at their hotel tested positive for the virus.

str/gj