South Africa v England scores

Paarl, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :England beat South Africa by four wickets in the second Twenty20 international at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

Brief scores: South Africa 146-6 in 20 overs (Q. de Kock 30; A.

Rashid 2-23).

England 147-6 in 19.5 Overs (D. Malan 55; L. Ngidi 2-51, T. Shamsi 3-19) result: England won by 4 wickets.

Series: England lead the three-match series 2-0 Toss: England Remaining match:December 1, Cape Town