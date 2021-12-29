South Africa v India first Test scoreboard

UrduPoint.com

Scores at the close of play on the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday

India, first innings, 327 South Africa, first innings, 197 India, second innings (overnight 16-1) K. Rahul c Elgar b Ngidi 23 M. Agarwal c De Kock b Jansen 4 S. Thakur c Mulder b Rabada 10 C. Pujara c De Kock b Ngidi 16 V. Kohli c De Kock b Jansen 18 A. Rahane c Van der Dussen b Jansen 20 R. Pant c Ngidi b Rabada 34 R. Ashwin c Petersen b Rabada 14 Mohammed Shami c Mulder b Rabada 1 J. Bumrah not out 7 Mohammed Siraj b Jansen 0 Extras (b17, lb4, nb6) 27 Total (50.3 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Agarwal), 2-34 (Thakur), 3-54 (Rahul), 4-79 (Kohli), 5-109 (Pujara), 6-111 (Rahane), 7-146 (Ashwin), 8-166 (Pant), 9-169 (Shami) Bowling: Rabada 17-4-42-4 (6nb), Ngidi 10-2-31-2, Jansen 13.

3-4-55-4, Mulder 10-4-25-0 South Africa, second innings A. Markram b Mohammed Shami 1 D. Elgar not out 52 K. Petersen c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 17 H. van der Dussen b Bumrah 11 K. Maharaj b Bumrah 8 Extras (lb1, nb4) 5 Total (40.5 overs) 94 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Markram), 2-34 (Petersen), 3-74 (Van der Dussen), 4-94 (Maharaj) Bowling: Bumrah 11.5-2-22-2 (2nb), Mohammed Shami 9-2-29-1, Mohammed Siraj 11-4-25-1, Thakur 5-0-11-0 (2nb), Ashwin 4-1-6-0 Match situation: South Africa need 211 to win with six wickets remaining Toss: India Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

