South Africa v India first Test third day lunch score

Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday: India 327 in 105.3 overs (K. Rahul 123, M. Agarwal 60, A. Rahane 48; K. Rabada 3-72, L Ngidi 6-71) South Africa 21-1 in 7 overs

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday: India 327 in 105.3 overs (K. Rahul 123, M. Agarwal 60, A. Rahane 48; K. Rabada 3-72, L Ngidi 6-71) South Africa 21-1 in 7 overs.

Match situation: South Africa trail by 306 runs with nine wickets remaining in the first innings Toss: Indiaafp