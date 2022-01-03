South Africa v India scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end of India's first innings on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the end of India's first innings on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Monday.

India, first innings K. Rahul c Rabada b Jansen 50 M. Agarwal c Verreynne b Jansen 26 C. Pujara c Bavuma b Olivier 3 A. Rahane c Petersen b Olivier 0 H. Vihari c Van der Dussen b Rabada 20 R. Pant c Verreynne b Jansen 17 R. Ashwin c Petersen b Jansen 46 S. Thakur c Petersen b Olivier 0 Mohammed Shami c and b Rabada 9 J. Bumrah not out 14 Mohammed Siraj c Verreynne b Rabada 1 Extras (b8, lb3, nb5) 16 Total (63.

1 overs) 202 Fall of wickets: 1-36 (Agarwal), 2-49 (Pujara), 3-49 (Rahane), 4-91 (Vihari), 5-116 (Rahul), 6-155 (Pant), 7-157 (Thakur), 8-185 (Shami), 9-187 (Ashwin) Bowling: Rabada 17.1-2-64-3 (3nb), Olivier 17-1-64-3 (1nb), Ngidi 11-4-26-0, Jansen 17-5-31-4 (1nb), Maharaj 1-0-6-0 South Africa: D. Elgar, A. Markram, K. Petersen, H. van der Dussen, T. Bavuma, K. Verreynne, M. Jansen, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, D. Olivier, L. Ngidi Match situation: India are 202 all out in the first innings Toss: India Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahuddien Paleker (both RSA)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).