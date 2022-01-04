South Africa v India second Test scoreboard

Scores at the end of South Africa's first innings on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Scores at the end of South Africa's first innings on the second day of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday: India, first innings, 202 South Africa, first innings (overnight 35-1) D.

Elgar c Pant b Thakur 28 A. Markram lbw b Mohammed Shami 7 K. Petersen c Agarwal b Thakur 62 H. van der Dussen c Pant b Thakur 1 T. Bavuma c Pant b Thakur 51 K. Verreynne lbw b Thakur 21 M. Jansen c Ashwin b Thakur 21 K.

Rabada c Siraj b Mohammed Shami 0 K. Maharaj b Bumrah 21 D.

Olivier not out 1 L. Ngidi c Pant b Thakur 0 Extras (b4, lb4, nb3, w5) 16 Total (79.4 overs) 229 Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Markram), 2-88 (Elgar), 3-101 (Petersen), 4-102 (Van der Dussen), 5-162 (Verreynne), 6-177 (Bavuma), 7-179 (Rabada), 8-217 (Maharaj), 9-228 (Jansen) Bowling: Bumrah 21-5-49-1 (2nb, 3w), Mohammed Shami 21-5-52-2, Mohammed Siraj 9.5-2-24-0, Thakur 17.5-3-61-7, Ashwin 10-1-35-0 Match situation: South Africa lead by 27 runs Toss: India Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahuddien Paleker (both RSA)tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).