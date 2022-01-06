South Africa v India second Test scoreboard

Scoreboard on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday.

India, first innings, 202 South Africa, first innings, 229 India, second innings, 266 South Africa, second innings (overnight 118-2) A. Markram lbw b Thakur 31 D. Elgar not out 96 K. Petersen lbw b Ashwin 28 H. van der Dussen c Pujara b Mohammed Shami 40 T. Bavuma not out 23 Extras (b1, lb7, nb1, w16) 25 Total (3 wkts, 67.

4 overs) 243 Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Markram), 2-93 (Petersen), 3-175 (Van der Dussen) Bowling: Bumrah 17-2-70-0 (1nb, 1w), Mohammed Shami 17-3-55-1 (1w), Thakur 16-2-47-1, Mohammed Siraj 6-0-37-0 (2w), Ashwin 11.4-2-26-1 result: South Africa won by seven wickets Player of the match: Dean Elgar Toss: India Series: The three-match series is tied at 1-1 Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Allahuddien Paleker (both RSA) tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA) Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM) Third Test:January 11-15, Cape Town