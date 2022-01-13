South Africa v India third Test scoreboard

Scores at the end of India's second innings on the third day of the third Test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Thursday

Scores at the end of India's second innings on the third day of the third Test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Thursday: India, first innings, 223 South Africa, first innings, 210 India, second innings (overnight 57-2) K.

Rahul c Markram b Jansen 10 M. Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 7 C. Pujara c Petersen b Jansen 9 V. Kohli c Markram b Ngidi 29 A. Rahane c Elgar b Rabada 1 R. Pant not out 100 R. Ashwin c Jansen b Ngidi 7 S.

Thakur c Verreynne b Ngidi 5 U. Yadav c Verreynne b Rabada 0 Mohammed Shami c Van der Dussen b Jansen 0 J.

Bumrah c Bavuma b Jansen 2 Extras (b8, lb9, nb9, w2) 28 Total (67.3 overs) 198 Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Agarwal), 2-24 (Rahul), 3-57 (Pujara), 4-58 (Rahane), 5-152 (Kohli), 6-162 (Ashwin), 7-170 (Thakur), 8-180 (Yadav), 9-189 (Shami) Bowling: Rabada 17-5-53-3 (8nb, 1w), Olivier 10-1-38-0 (1nb), Jansen 19.3-6-36-4 (1w), Ngidi 14-5-21-3, Maharaj 7-1-33-0 Match situation: South Africa need 212 runs to win Toss: India Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).