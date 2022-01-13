UrduPoint.com

South Africa V India Third Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 13, 2022 | 10:07 PM

South Africa v India third Test scoreboard

Scores at the end of India's second innings on the third day of the third Test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Thursday

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Scores at the end of India's second innings on the third day of the third Test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Thursday: India, first innings, 223 South Africa, first innings, 210 India, second innings (overnight 57-2) K.

Rahul c Markram b Jansen 10 M. Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 7 C. Pujara c Petersen b Jansen 9 V. Kohli c Markram b Ngidi 29 A. Rahane c Elgar b Rabada 1 R. Pant not out 100 R. Ashwin c Jansen b Ngidi 7 S.

Thakur c Verreynne b Ngidi 5 U. Yadav c Verreynne b Rabada 0 Mohammed Shami c Van der Dussen b Jansen 0 J.

Bumrah c Bavuma b Jansen 2 Extras (b8, lb9, nb9, w2) 28 Total (67.3 overs) 198 Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Agarwal), 2-24 (Rahul), 3-57 (Pujara), 4-58 (Rahane), 5-152 (Kohli), 6-162 (Ashwin), 7-170 (Thakur), 8-180 (Yadav), 9-189 (Shami) Bowling: Rabada 17-5-53-3 (8nb, 1w), Olivier 10-1-38-0 (1nb), Jansen 19.3-6-36-4 (1w), Ngidi 14-5-21-3, Maharaj 7-1-33-0 Match situation: South Africa need 212 runs to win Toss: India Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM).

Related Topics

India Van South Africa Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Marais Erasmus TV

Recent Stories

Six women involved in drug supplying held

Six women involved in drug supplying held

1 minute ago
 Russia Explained Its Security Proposals at OSCE Me ..

Russia Explained Its Security Proposals at OSCE Meeting on Thursday - Envoy

1 minute ago
 Serbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over U ..

Serbia to File 2 More Lawsuits Against NATO Over Uranium Bombing - Lawyer

2 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Says Developing Plan in Prison to Pull ..

Saakashvili Says Developing Plan in Prison to Pull Georgia Out of Crisis

2 minutes ago
 Nationalist Statements of New Kazakh Information M ..

Nationalist Statements of New Kazakh Information Minister Unacceptable - Zakharo ..

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held with 36kg hashish

Drug peddler held with 36kg hashish

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.