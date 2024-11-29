South Africa V Sri Lanka First Test Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 29, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Brief scores at close of play on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Friday
Durban, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Brief scores at close of play on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Friday.
South Africa 191 and 366-5 declared (A. Markram 47, T.
Stubbs 122, T. Bavuma 113; V. Fernando 2-64, P. Jayasuriya 2-132).
Sri Lanka 42 and 103-5 (K. Rabada 2-34, M. Jansen 2-22).
Match situation: Sri Lanka need 413 runs to win with five wickets remaining.
Toss: Sri Lanka
Recent Stories
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
6 Tenancy Act violators arrested in search operations
PTI holds track record on attacking national institutions:Irfan Siddique
Integrated plan to equip SDMA with means to deal with emergent situation: AJK PM
European Union officially lifts ban on PIA: CAA
More Stories From Sports
-
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century2 minutes ago
-
Sports department organized sports competitions2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa win matches in Blind Cricket World Cup5 hours ago
-
Master Oil Int'l Club Cricket Tournament: Four matches concluded with notable performances7 hours ago
-
52nd National Athletics Championship 2024 opens7 hours ago
-
NA body directs NC to submit comprehensive report on PFF electoral progress7 hours ago
-
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today9 hours ago
-
QPD T-20 Cricket cup to start from Dec 312 hours ago
-
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today12 hours ago
-
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe1 day ago
-
Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan from Nov 291 day ago
-
Dortmund beat Zagreb to climb into Champions League top four1 day ago