South Africa v Sri Lanka first Test scores

Brief scores at close of play on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Friday

Durban, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Brief scores at close of play on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead on Friday.

South Africa 191 and 366-5 declared (A. Markram 47, T.

Stubbs 122, T. Bavuma 113; V. Fernando 2-64, P. Jayasuriya 2-132).

Sri Lanka 42 and 103-5 (K. Rabada 2-34, M. Jansen 2-22).

Match situation: Sri Lanka need 413 runs to win with five wickets remaining.

Toss: Sri Lanka