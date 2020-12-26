UrduPoint.com
South Africa V Sri Lanka Scores

Sat 26th December 2020

South Africa v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at lunch on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday

Centurion (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday: Sri Lanka, first innings, 102-3 (D. de Silva 32 not out) Match situation: Sri Lanka are 102 for three wickets in the first inningsToss: Sri Lanka

