South Africa V Sri Lanka Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 08:31 PM

South Africa v Sri Lanka scores

Brief scores at tea on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Brief scores at tea on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday: Sri Lanka, first innings, 212-3 (D. Chandimal 50 not out, D. de Silva 79 retired hurt) Match situation: Sri Lanka are 212 for three wickets in the first innings.

More Stories From Sports

