South Africa V Sri Lanka Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 09:13 PM

South Africa v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard

Scores at close of play on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Scores at close of play on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday: Sri Lanka, first innings D.

Karunaratne b Ngidi 22 K. Perera c De Kock b Mulder 16 K. Mendis c Ngidi b Nortje 12 D. Chandimal c Du Plessis b Mulder 85 D. de Silva retired hurt 79 N. Dickwella lbw b Mulder 49 D. Shanaka not out 25 W.

Hasaranga b Sipamla 18 K. Rajitha not out 7 Extras (b8, lb8, nb5, w6) 27 Total (6 wkts, 85 overs) 340 Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Karunaratne), 2-54 (Mendis), 3-54 (Perera), 4-284 (Chandimal), 5-296 (Dickwella), 6-320 (Hasaranga) Bowling: Ngidi 16-2-54-1, Sipamla 14-1-68-1 (2nb), Nortje 18-3-60-1 (2w), Mulder 18-3-68-3 (3nb), Maharaj 19-3-74-0 To bat: V.

Fernando, L. Kumara South Africa: Q. de Kock, D. Elgar, A. Markram, H. van der Dussen, F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, W. Mulder, K. Maharaj, A. Nortje, L. Sipamla, L. Ngidi Match situation: Sri Lanka are 340 for six wickets in the first innings Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

