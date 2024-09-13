South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Three-match T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa women’s teams will begin on September 16

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2024) South African women’s cricket team on Friday arrived at a local hotel in Multan, where they were given a traditional welcome.

The visiting team will rest today, while the Pakistan women’s team will train at 3:30 PM at the Inzamam-ul-Haq Cricket academy.

The visiting team will play three T20 International matches against Pakistan on September 16, 18, and 20 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

South African women’s cricket team arrived this morning at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore from Johannesburg via Dubai, after which the team traveled to Multan on a chartered flight from Lahore.