South Africa Women Secure T-20 Series Victory Over Pakistan
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) South Africa Women clinched a thrilling 2-1 victory in the three-match T-20I series against Pakistan, winning the decisive third match by eight wickets at the Multan cricket Stadium on Friday afternoon.
After losing the toss and being sent in to chase, South Africa faced an early setback as opener Tazmin Brits was dismissed for a duck in the first over by Sadia Iqbal. However, a match-defining 81-run partnership between captain Laura Wolvaardt (45 off 37) and Anneke Bosch (46 off 37) steadied the innings. Bosch retired hurt, but her innings, which featured six boundaries and a six, laid a strong foundation.
Wolvaardt's dismissal did little to slow the tourists' momentum, as Annerie Dercksen's blistering 44* off 23 balls, peppered with six fours and two sixes, guided South Africa to victory with nine balls to spare. Sune Luus provided solid support with an unbeaten 14 off 13 deliveries, as the pair shared an unbroken 51-run stand for the third wicket.
Earlier, Pakistan posted a competitive 153/5, with key contributions from Sidra Amin (37 off 40) and Fatima Sana (27 off 17). Openers Muneeba Ali (33 off 26) and Gull Feroza (18 off 18) gave Pakistan a promising start with a 49-run partnership in the powerplay, but wickets at crucial moments prevented them from posting an even bigger total.
Nonkululeko Mlaba was the standout bowler for South Africa, taking the key wicket of Nida Dar (12), while tight bowling from the rest of the attack restricted Pakistan's scoring in the final overs.
With the series now wrapped up, both teams will turn their focus to the ICC Women’s T-20 World Cup 2024, set to begin on October 3 in the UAE. South Africa will compete in Group B alongside England, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Scotland, while Pakistan will battle it out in Group A against Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.
