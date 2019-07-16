UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Ex-footballer Batchelor Shot Dead Outside Home

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:23 PM

South African ex-footballer Batchelor shot dead outside home

Former South African footballer Marc Batchelor was shot dead in an apparent targeted killing on Monday evening as he drove home in Johannesburg, police said

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Former South African footballer Marc Batchelor was shot dead in an apparent targeted killing on Monday evening as he drove home in Johannesburg, police said.

"He was driving to his house and he was accosted by two guys on a motorcycle," police spokesman Lungelo Dlamini told AFP.

"They fired shots at him and he died in his vehicle and the suspects drove away without taking anything," "This happened outside his house in Olivedale (northern Johannesburg)." Police said the motive of the attack was unknown and that no arrests had yet been made.

Local media carried photographs showing his bullet-riddled car window.

Batchelor, 49, played for the South Africa's two largest rivals teams Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs as well as Mamelodi Sundowns, Moroka Swallows and Supersport United.

He had a long-running feud with Paralympic sprint star Oscar Pistorius who was convicted of murdering Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

Batchelor claimed the sprinter threatened to break his legs in a dispute over a girlfriend.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Threatened Vehicle Car Died Johannesburg Orlando South Africa Oscar Media

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues show ..

4 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz announces to launch nationwide protes ..

4 minutes ago

Premier's visit to America will prove vital for bi ..

4 minutes ago

Game of Thrones' and Netflix tipped to sweep Emmy ..

4 minutes ago

Salman Khan gets trolled over Bottle Cap Challenge ..

1 minute ago

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal's new poster out; tr ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.