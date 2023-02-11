UrduPoint.com

South African Franchise Final Postponed Due To Rain

Muhammad Rameez Published February 11, 2023 | 07:43 PM

The final of the inaugural South African SA20 franchise tournament between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape has been postponed until Sunday due to torrential rain in Johannesburg

A statement from the organisers said "inclement weather had caused the Wanderers pitch to become waterlogged".

The match has been rescheduled for Sunday at 1330 local time (1130 GMT) and, if no play is possible, the trophy will be shared.

