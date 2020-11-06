South African, ICC security delegation Visit PSCA

A security delegation of the South African security team and the ICC security team along with the PCB officials visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters at Qurban Lines on Friday to assess security arrangements

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):A security delegation of the South African security team and the ICC security team along with the PCB officials visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters at Qurban Lines on Friday to assess security arrangements.

Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan jointly gave a detailed briefing on the security arrangements by the Safe Cities Authority outside and inside the Qaddafi stadium, airport, hotel and on parking routes with the use of 4G/LTE technologies.

They were also briefed about deployment of the police force and the law enforcement agencies regarding foolproof security.

The delegation received a detailed security briefing about surveillance footage of security arrangement made for the Sri Lankan and Bangladesh matches held in the city was also shown to the delegation.

The security delegation was impressed by the monitoring with the help of cameras and expressed satisfaction over security arrangements by the PSCA.

Later, South African and ICC security delegation also appreciated efforts and arrangements made by the PSCA.

The visit concluded with the presentation of a souvenir shield and gifts to the delegationfrom the authority.