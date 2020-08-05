South African Impey to join Froome at Israel Start-Up Nation

South African cyclist Daryl Impey will join four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome at Israel Start-Up Nation next season after signing a two-year deal with the team

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :South African cyclist Daryl Impey will join four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome at Israel Start-Up Nation next season after signing a two-year deal with the team.

The 35-year-old Impey, the first African cyclist to wear the Tour's yellow jersey in 2013, has ridden for Mitchelton-Scott since 2012.

"It's not often you get to race with one of the greats in our sport, so when Chris called me and said he trusts me and would like to have me by his side I appreciated that and knew he meant it," Impey said on the Israeli team's website.

"I decided to make a fresh start," he added. "I feel like I need to step out of the comfort zone.

"I will have the opportunity to play a leadership role, and as a team captain I will be given more responsibility and a huge challenge at the same time."A two-time winner of the Tour Down Under in 2018 and 2019, Impey also won a stage on last year's Tour de France.