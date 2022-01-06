UrduPoint.com

South African Lategan Wins Dakar Fifth Stage, Al-Attiyah Retains Lead

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2022 | 08:52 PM

South African Lategan wins Dakar fifth stage, al-Attiyah retains lead

South African driver Henk Lategan won the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally on Thursday as three-time champion Nasser al-Attiyah retained his overall lead

Riyadh, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :South African driver Henk Lategan won the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally on Thursday as three-time champion Nasser al-Attiyah retained his overall lead.

Lategan claimed his first Dakar stage win in his Toyota, finishing one minute and 58 seconds quicker than nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.

Frenchman Loeb, though, still trails Qatar's al-Attiyah by more than half an hour, sitting second in the overall standings.

Al-Attiyah had to settle for eighth on the day, but only lost 2mins and 55secs to Loeb.

The 51-year-old, a 2012 Olympic shooting medallist, last won the title in 2019 and has finished second in four of the last six years.

Argentinian Lucio Alvarez reached the finish line after the 421km special in Saudi Arabia third in the stage and remains third overall.

In the bikes category, Australian Toby price took the stage honours after the special was halted early due to logistical problems.

The two-time winner moved up to 12th overall, still more than 30 minutes behind leader Sam Sunderland of Britain, who won the title in 2017.

The 2022 race has been marred by the injuries suffered by French driver Philippe Boutron in a blast being investigated by French prosecutors as a suspected terror attack.

Boutron's son said earlier on Thursday his father had emerged from a coma following the explosion on December 30, days before the start of the Dakar.

Related Topics

Attack World Driver Qatar Dakar Sunderland Lead Price Saudi Arabia December 2017 2019 Olympics From Toyota Race

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer o ..

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer of the Year award

16 minutes ago
 Late start at Wanderers after rain frustrates Sout ..

Late start at Wanderers after rain frustrates South Africa and India

31 seconds ago
 360 new corona cases reported in Punjab

360 new corona cases reported in Punjab

34 seconds ago
 Papadakis, Cizeron withdraw from Europeans over Co ..

Papadakis, Cizeron withdraw from Europeans over Covid-19 fears

36 seconds ago
 France urges 'moderation' from all sides in Kazakh ..

France urges 'moderation' from all sides in Kazakhstan: foreign minister

37 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 ..

COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 of Omicron variant: Murad Sha ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.