South African Meyer Quits As Stade Francais Coach

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:47 PM

South African Meyer quits as Stade Francais coach

Former South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer has resigned from his position in charge of the French Top 14's bottom side Stade Francais, the club announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Former South Africa coach Heyneke Meyer has resigned from his position in charge of the French Top 14's bottom side Stade Francais, the club announced on Tuesday.

Meyer, 52, who led the Springboks at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, quit Stade after claiming only two wins from the opening nine matches of the season with local reports saying he had been sacked by the Parisian outfit.

