UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Qualifier Harris Edges Shapovalov To Reach Dubai Final

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:29 PM

South African qualifier Harris edges Shapovalov to reach Dubai final

South Africa's Lloyd Harris rallied from a set and a break down on Friday to beat Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) and earn a place in the Dubai final

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :South Africa's Lloyd Harris rallied from a set and a break down on Friday to beat Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) and earn a place in the Dubai final.

The 24-year-old Harris is the first qualifier to make the final at the tournament, having taken out US Open champion Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori in previous rounds.

He will bid for his maiden ATP title against Andrey Rublev or Aslan Karatsev. He lost to Rublev in straight sets last year in Adelaide in his only previous tour-level final.

"I don't have many words right now. I am super happy with that win," Harris said.

"Being a set and 2-4 down is mentally and physically a little bit troublesome for me, but I found my best tennis from there. I am just extremely happy with the result right now." Third seed Shapovalov appeared on course for victory after shading a first set tiebreak and then breaking Harris in the fifth game of the second set.

However the Canadian, who hadn't dropped serve all week, committed a string of unforced errors and was broken twice in a row as Harris forced a final set.

Both players held serve throughout the decider before Harris triumphed on his second match point in another tiebreak.

Related Topics

Africa Tennis Dubai Adelaide All From Best US Open

Recent Stories

Punjab govt makes record promotions in Health dept ..

2 minutes ago

Swedish Coast Guard Detects Oil-Like Spill in Balt ..

2 minutes ago

Zidane 'not planning anything' for long-term futur ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Does Not Require Medical Attention After Fal ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Info minister awards Rs.1mn to photographers ..

5 minutes ago

2 die, 2 injured in road accident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.