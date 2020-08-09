UrduPoint.com
South African Rookie Binder Wins Czech MotoGP On 'insane' Bike

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 07:10 PM

Brno, Czech Republic, Aug 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Brad Binder created a series of firsts as he won the Czech MotoGP on Sunday, ahead of Italian Franco Morbidelli on Yamaha's satellite SRT bike and Frenchman Johan Zarco on a Ducati-Avintia It was the 24-year-old Binder's first MotoGP win in his third race, it was also a first victory at the elite level by a South African and for the KTM team.

"This was a day I dreamed about since I was a little boy and today it came true," Binder said.

"My team put an absolutely insane motorbike underneath me this weekend. I had no idea we were capable of winning but I had a feeling it could be good."

