South African rookie Binder wins Czech MotoGP on 'insane' bike

Brno, Czech Republic, Aug 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Brad Binder created a series of firsts as he won the Czech MotoGP on Sunday, ahead of Italian Franco Morbidelli on Yamaha's satellite SRT bike and Frenchman Johan Zarco on a Ducati-Avintia It was the 24-year-old Binder's first MotoGP win in his third race, it was also a first victory at the elite level by a South African and for the KTM team.

"This was a day I dreamed about since I was a little boy and today it came true," Binder said.

"My team put an absolutely insane motorbike underneath me this weekend. I had no idea we were capable of winning but I had a feeling it could be good."