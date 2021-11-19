UrduPoint.com

South African Star AB De Villiers Retires From All Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:34 PM

South African great AB de Villiers retired from all forms of cricket on Friday, saying that the "flame no longer burns so brightly"

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :South African great AB de Villiers retired from all forms of cricket on Friday, saying that the "flame no longer burns so brightly".

The veteran batsman, who stopped playing internationals in 2018, tweeted: "It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.

"Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm.

"Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly."Praise poured in for de Villiers, with former South African captain Graeme Smith calling him "probably the best player across all three formats that I played with or against in my career".

De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 internationals for South Africa, scoring more than 20,000 runs across the three formats.

