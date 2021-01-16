South African team arrives in Karachi today morning

(@fidahassanain)

The Protease will undergo quarantine tests and will be allowed training after clearance of COVID-19.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2021) South African cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Saturday morning (today).

The team landed at Karachi International airport through a charted plane instead of any other flight to avoid public interaction due to COVID-19.

The South African squad would undergo COVID-19 tests upon reaching their hotel.

The tourists will begin their five-day quarantine from today but they would be allowed practice at Karachi Gymkhana ground after clearance of their COVID-19 tests. The visitors will begin training in National Stadium, following two negative Covid-19 tests.

The visitors will play two Tests and three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series between the two countries.

The visiting team has been given the special “state guests” status for this tour.

South Africa will play the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi from January 26-30. They will then travel to Rawalpindi where the second Test will be held from February 4-8.

Gaddafi Stadium, headquarters of Pakistan cricket, will be the venue of the three T20Is, which were scheduled for February 11, 13 and 14.

This is South Africa’s first visit to Pakistan since the 2007 tour when they won the Karachi Test by 160 runs to clinch the series 1-0. Later, they played series in United Arab Emirates in 2010 and 2013 instead of coming to Pakistan.