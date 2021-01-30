UrduPoint.com
South African Team Fulfills Cancer-patient Boy’s Wish

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:37 PM

South African team fulfills cancer-patient boy’s wish

Dean Elgar, the South African skipper, has gifted signed shirt of his team to Ammar Rafih, 16, who is suffering from blood cancer.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) A cancer patient 16-year old boy is happy as his wish of getting signed shirt from South African team was fulfilled.

Dean Elgar, the captain of South African team, gifted Ammar Rafih signed shirt carrying signatures of all players.

The South African skipper gifted him shift at the end of the match at Karachi Nation Stadium.

Ammar Rafih had an old wish of getting signed shirt of the South African team. The boy was suffering from blood cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Pakistan win first Test match against South Africa, with remarkable performances of Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali.

Pakistan chased the target of 88 scores set by South Africa in the 2nd Test at Karachi National Stadium.

Fawad Alam played winning shot to take Pakistan to victory.

Nauman Ali took five wickets in the 2nd inning of the first Test match.

Earlier, South Africa was bowled at 245, with 88 scores as target for Pakistan. This victory for Pakistan against South Africa is significant after it lost New Zealand series.

