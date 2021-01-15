South African team will arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

The team will arrive in Karachi first tomorrow early morning through chartered plane to avoid contact with the public due to COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2021) South African team will arrive in Pakistan by January 16 tomorrow.

The latest reports showed that the team will arrive in Karachi via chartered plane to avoid common public interaction following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket South Africa changed the plan at the very last moment and South African board would bear all expenses of chartered flight.

The visitors would undergo quarantine upon their arrival and they will be allowed training if their results tested negative for COVID-19.

South Africa will play two Tests in Karachi and Rawalpindi and three T20Is in Lahore.